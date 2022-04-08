Kochi: The Crime Branch of Kerala Police on Friday served notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan to appear for interrogation on Monday in the 2017 actress assault case.
Kavya is the wife of Malayalam actor Dileep who is the eighth accused in this case.
Recently, Crime Branch interrogated Dileep for two consecutive days. He was accused of conspiring with others to murder police officials who had been investigating the actor assault case.
Earlier, the Kerala High Court directed the probe team to conclude the investigation into the case by April 15.
The case pertains that an actress, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.
Sai Sankar was taken into custody in a case which the probe team had registered, based on a disclosure made by Dileep's former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials who probed the 2017 actress abduction case.
While Dileep and his close aides got anticipatory bail in this case, the name of Sankar surfaced during the probe and the police is understood to have found out evidence against him and last week named as an accused also.
Sankar's attempts to get anticipatory bail failed after the probe team had questioned him last month.
Incidentally, the probe team had to fight it out in the High Court to take into possession six mobile phones which were used by Dileep and his close aides and it was on scientific examination that it was found out the data in it was compromised.
This development comes at a time when the trial court, hearing the 2017 actress abduction case, asked the police official who probed the case to appear before it on Tuesday.
The court asked Deputy Superintendent of Police, Byju Poulose, to appear after it was alleged that he divulged certain information pertaining to the case to others - though the court had specifically forbidden this.
This case over the years has seen intense legal fight between the prosecution and defence counsel on numerous occasions and hence, neither of the parties are leaving anything to chance.