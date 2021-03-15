Kamal Haasan Image Credit: AFP

South Indian actor and politician Kamal Haasan faced a brief security scare on March 14 during his campaign trail when a man attempted to open the window of his car.

According to a report on NDTV, Haasan, who founded the ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ party, was on his way to Chennai to address a public meeting for the April 6 state election when the stranger intercepted his car and tried to yank the window open. The car was passing through a crowd and the man is supposedly the movie idol’s fan.

Some reports claim that the fan was drunk and had to be taken to the hospital by the local police. But investigations are being carried by his party to find out the motive behind the attack.

“There is no harm to Mr Haasan. The car was also not damaged,” a police official told NDTV. Haasan will contest the Tamil Nadu polls from the Coimbatore South constituency and is all about battling corruption, generating jobs and developing villages.

In February 2018, Haasan launched his political party. During his party’s launch, Haasan said he joined politics for the ‘long haul’.

“You must be an example to the present-day political system and I will be seeking your suggestion rather than giving you speeches,” said Haasan.