Director Jeethu Joseph with wife Linta Joesph. Image Credit: Supplied

A title like ‘Mr & Mrs Rowdy’ might conjure up visions of a violent story, but Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph smiles when he reveals the plot is filled with humour.

Based on a story written by his wife Linta Joseph, Kalidas Jayaram and Aparna Balamurali star in the film. Jayaram plays Appu, an orphan with a past, who forms a gang of four that earn a living as hired killers.

“They dream of big assignments where they can flex their muscles but the ones coming their way are petty jobs,” says ‘Drishyam’ director Joseph.

Known for his penchant for directing thrillers, the last being ‘Aadhi,’ Joseph says he wanted to take a break from his gritty films to make a light-hearted story.

He liked his wife Linta’s story about five young men who are wannabe ruffians. Linta, a former school teacher, says this is her first attempt at writing a script, although she had help from her husband in copying out his stories.

“When Jeethu began work on his first film, ‘Detective’, he asked me to copy out the screenplay as he felt my handwriting was neat,” said this mother of two. Over the years, she understood the technique of writing a screenplay while taking baby steps as a costume designer with Joseph’s film, ‘My Boss,’ in 2012.