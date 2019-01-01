Hameed who has been raised by his father has never seen his mother. After his father’s demise, he sets out on a journey in quest of his mother. Does he reunite with his mother?
Malayalam film ‘Ente Ummaante Peru’ revolves around this premise and is directed by debutant Jose Sebastian. Urvashi plays Aisha, a woman from Talassery, and Tovino Thomas is Hameed.
“Hameed is a naive young man eager to get married,” added Sebastian who co-wrote the story along with script writer Sarath R Nath. “Aisha is a spontaneous woman with a quirky trait in her.”
Sebastian, an alumnus of International Film School, Sydney, assisted Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellisery and Marathi director Nikhil Mahajan before going solo.
Working with two good performers — Urvashi and Thomas — Sebastian found the directorial experience enriching. “Having grown up watching Urvashi maam’s films, I knew from the beginning that she was my Aisha. She is completely chilled out on the sets and improvises while shooting.”
Newcomer Sai Priya is paired opposite Thomas. The supporting cast includes Mamu Koya and Hareesh Kanaran.
‘Ente Ummaante Peru’ produced by Anto Joseph and CR Salim releases in UAE on January 3.