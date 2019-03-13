The Style Stakes Best Dressed Couple competition During the Dubai World Cup 2018 at the Meydan Horse Race, Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

The Meydan Style Stakes, the fashion extravaganza on the sidelines of the Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest horse race, has announced what participants this year can look forward to winning.

Categories will include Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Lady Runner Up, Best Dressed Male, Best Dressed Male Runner Up, Best Dressed Couple, Best Hat and Most Creative Hat.

Organisers have also announced a raft of prizes for winners including shopping vouchers worth Dh5,000 and spa, restaurant, golf and dress rental vouchers. Entries will be limited to 500, with each participant receiving vouchers from Banana Republic.

Judges this year include stylist Kelly Lundberg, milliner and designer Ana Pribylova and fashion influencer Noor Breish.

Tickets for Apron Views where the Meydan Style Stakes takes place are priced at Dh350. More details are yet to be announced. Go to dubaiworldcup.com.