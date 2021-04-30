This Kannada actor has been in the forefront providing help to COVID-19 patients

Arjun Gowda Image Credit: Instagram/ArjunGowda

South Indian actor Arjun Gowda is throwing his weight behind helping COVID-19 patients in Karnataka.

According to reports, he has been providing ambulance services to those in distress and also helping out with final rites with those who succumbed to COVID-19 in his state. On many occasions, he has been driving the ambulance himself carting the ill ones to the local hospitals.

“I’ve been on the road for a couple of days and I’ve already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice,” said Gowda in an interview with Times Of India.

He also added that he will dedicate himself to helping others for the next two months until the pandemic subsides.

“I’m also ready to travel across town for help. I ended up taking someone who lives in Kengeri all the way to Whitefield to get them admitted to the hospital. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite bad and I want to do my bit to people in whatever little way that I can,” said Gowda.

He has acted in hit films such as ‘Odeya’ and ‘Rustum’ and is a certified nutritionist.