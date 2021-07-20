Fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can finally take a sign of relief with the Bollywood star finally announcing her next project. Although, the actress has decided to give Bollywood a miss to star in the Tamil language film with Mani Ratnam.
‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is a two-part historical drama that is set to be release in 2022, the makers announced on Monday. Bachchan is joining a star-studded cast that has signed on for the project, including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.
The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, which chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.
You perhaps wouldn’t be too far off the mark to think that the film is reminiscent of SS Rajamouli’s period epic, ‘Baahubali’. The movie is backed by Ratnam’s production house Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran’s banner Lyca Productions.
The makers, along with Bachchan, shared the poster of the film with a caption that read: “The golden era comes to life! #PonniyinSelvan #PS1.”
The movie will also see Ratnam reunite with AR Rahman to compose the film’s music; the duo have worked together on ‘Raavan’, ‘Yuva’ and ‘Roja’.
Meanwhile, Ratnam is looking forward to the release of the Tamil film anthology ‘Navarasa’, which he has co-produced with Jayendra Panchapakesan.
Rai Bachchan, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Fanney Khan’ with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. There has been talk that she would reunite with husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan for a film titled ‘Gulab Jamun’.