A team of Filipino showbiz hunks will showcase their hard court moves in a basketball tournament in Dubai next month. Mark Herras, Mike Tan, Rocco Nacino, Kristoffer Martin, Derrick Monasterio, Mikael Daez and Andre Paras will compete the third season of the ConGen’s Cup (Consulate General Cup) Inter-city Basketball Tournament 2019 on September 20 (Friday) at the Shabab Al Ahli Club.

They will also be joined by actress Janine Gutierrez who will perform during the half-time break.

Dubbed as the TrendingPinoy ConGen’s Cup Kapuso All Star Basketball 2019, the showbiz dribblers will play in a friendly match against the ConGen’s Cup All-Star Team.