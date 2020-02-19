As many as 350 artists to perform at the country’s biggest cricket spectacle

Around 350 Pakistani artists will perform at the biggest entertainment show in the history of Pakistan at the opening ceremony of the HBL-PSL in Karachi. Image Credit:

Dubai: Pakistan’s largest cricket spectacle will showcase the biggest entertainment show in the history of the country with as many as 350 artists set to enthral the cricket lovers at the opening ceremony of ‘HBL-PSL 2020’ on February 20.

The opening ceremony for the fifth edition of the T20 cricket league will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday. The opening ceremony will also feature massive fireworks show and those who are unable to buy tickets for the grand opening day can watch the show on live streaming and on various television channels.

Opening ceremony

According to the PSL statement, “Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is expected to be set alight as artists from different music genres — Sufi, pop, rock, bhangra and folk — will come together to perform at what will be the biggest opening ceremony in the history of the HBL PSL-2020”.

Lead artists

Thousands of fans in the stadium will be on the edge of their seats and millions around the globe will be glued to their television sets as world renowned artists will perform at the event. Some of the leading singers to perform at the event include: like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will embellish the ceremony with their breathtaking performances, while Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will perform HBL PSL 2020s anthem Tayyar Hain (we are ready).

The glittery ceremony, which will be held before the opening match of the tournament between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champion Islamabad United, will also include riveting acts and a spectacular fireworks show.

PCB Director Commercial, Babar Hamid, said: “It is only befitting that a grand and glamorous opening ceremony is held to welcome Pakistan’s very own HBL PSL in the country. We have brought together all the top artists in the country to set the tone of what will be an epic tournament.”

The ceremony, which will be approximately an hour long, will kick-off at 6.45pm. The toss for the first match will be held at 8.30pm, while the much-anticipated first ball of the HBL PSL 2020 will be delivered at 9pm.

Prize Money

HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, will carry a total prize money of US$1million.

The winners of the 22 March final under Gaddafi Stadium Lahore lights will collect a cheque of U$500K along with a glittering trophy, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of US$200K.

In addition to the above, there will be number of other cash awards, including U$4,500 each to all the 34 player of the matches. Furthermore, US$80K will be equally distributed to player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and Spirit of Cricket.

The remaining amount will be distributed for other match-related awards like best catch, best run-out and most sixes.

32 matches

The 34-match 32-day HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 will be the biggest cricket extravaganza to take place in Pakistan and first since the six-team Asia Cup 2008. Twelve years ago, the then four Test playing countries were joined by the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong in a 13-match tournament in Karachi and Lahore. Sri Lanka had defeated India in the final at the National Stadium by 100 runs.

Before this tournament, Pakistan had staged the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 1987 and 1996. In 1987, Pakistan had hosted 10 matches at seven venues, while 16 matches were played at six venues in 1996.