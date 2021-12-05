Photos of the Pakistani actor living it up in Dubai are doing the rounds on social media

Fawad Khan with his wife on a yacht in Dubai Image Credit: instagram/Ammarahikamat

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan rang in his 40th birthday by partying on a yacht in Dubai with more than 30 friends cheering him on as he sang his way into the new chapter in his life.

His fan sites on Instagram have been flooding their accounts with the pictures of the birthday boy in a black festive jumper and his fashion designer wife Sadaf by his side. The Dubai skyline was visible in the background as the two posed together. His birthday is on November 29, but it’s unclear when the yacht party was held this weekend.

Musician Faisal Kapadia, who was one of Khan’s guests at the party, also posted a series of pictures of the memorable night. A video of the singer wishing him and a rendition of 'Dur' has also been posted.

A fan site dedicated to the actor has also posted a video of Khan singing a Bollywood classic song.

Among the guests, you could also spot his peer and ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-star Sanam Saeed, along with Mohib Mirza and Faisal Qureshi.

Fawad Khan at his 40th birthday bash in Dubai Image Credit: Instagram

A group picture of the sundowner evening, filled with more than three dozen happy faces and a palatial hotel in the background, is also doing the rounds.

Fawad Khan and his mates at his 40th birthday bash in Dubai Image Credit: Instagram/Fawad.Afzal29

Khan is one of Pakistan’s biggest cultural icons. His splash in Bollywood cinema was equally epic as he made his debut with Sonam Kapoor in the 2014 romance ‘Khoobsurat’. But it was his turn in ‘Kapoor & Sons’, a stirring family drama, that showcased his incredible acting range.

Fawad Afzal Khan (left) and Sonam Kapoor talk about their upcoming movie Khoobsurat during an interview at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 14th September, 2014. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

In Pakistan, he’s one of the most popular actors after having worked in hit serials such as ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ and ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Dastaan’.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Khan spoke about his Bollywood debut.

“‘Khoobsurat’ was a game-changer of sorts. In fact, every project of mine has been that because it created some milestone or the other. ‘Khoobsurat’ introduced me to this huge, amazing audience so close to my home. In a lot of ways it has changed my life, but the game keeps changing,” said Khan at that time.