Ever since his political party came into power, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has often urged local television channels to promote content that celebrates Muslim conquerors in history.

He would especially mention ‘Dirili: Ertuğrul’, Turkish TV’s mega serial, which is a fictionalised account of Oghuz Turks in the 13th century. Its central character is Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the great Ottoman Empire.

Now PTV, the country’s state-owned television network, had bought the rights of the soap opera, and began work on dubbing it in Urdu language. On the first day of Ramadan, PTV aired the opening episode of season one. Reportedly, the TV channel will relay a new episode every night.