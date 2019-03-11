Image Credit: Supplied

Ali Zafar penned a special Urdu ‘nazm’ (poem) as a “salute to the women who make us the men we are” on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The singer and actor recited the untitled, six-line lyrical ballad, accompanied by soft piano notes, and shared its video on social media.

Directed by fashion photographer Adnan Qazi, the video is shot in a sepia tone, and corresponds with the mood of the poem where Zafar likens a woman’s countenance to the blossoming mornings, and “madham madham chandni” (cool moonshine) as well as “teekhi dhoop” (sharp sunlight), before regarding her as “bey misl” (exemplary).

Zafar, who is an ambassador for Girl Rising, ends the poem by saying that his heart is a slave to her forever.