Celebrate World Music Day on June 21 with an online choral celebration that brings together artists from 10 countries.
The Abu Dhabi Choral Group (ADCG) will perform ‘Scene It? Sing It!’, a virtual show that features scenes and songs from classic musicals and lesser-known productions. It will be streamed via The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) on June 21 at 8pm in honour of the globally-celebrated World Music Day.
‘Scene It? Sing It!’ will feature 25 members from 10 countries as they perform songs from popular ADCG shows including ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz’.
“We are delighted to bring another virtual performance to the UAE through our collaboration with The Arts Center at NYUAD,” said ADCG Music Director Caroline Kelly. “At ADCG, we are dedicated to bringing accessible and affordable live entertainment to the diverse community of Abu Dhabi. Whilst there are certain challenges that arise in trying to deliver high quality performances in a virtual setting, we are confident that we have created a show that combines fun and camaraderie with fantastic singing and acting. This is certainly one that the whole family can enjoy — and better still, it is available to audiences around the world.”
What is the Abu Dhabi Choral Group?
Established in 1977, it’s the longest running amateur music group in the UAE. ADCG performs two shows a year — a musical revue in the fall and a fully staged musical in the spring. Now in its 44th season, the group has staged more than 76 shows and represents more than 15 nationalities.
‘Scene it? Sing It’ is the latest in a long line of shows by ADCG including ‘Footloose — The Musical’ (2019, at The Arts Center), ‘The Addams Family’ (2016), ‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ (2015) and ‘The Wedding Singer’ (2013).