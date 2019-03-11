Luis Fons1. Image Credit:

Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Greg Wells, the man behind the massive hit soundtrack ‘The Greatest Showman’, has written the anthem for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which will debut at the opening ceremony on March 14 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The song, ‘Right Where I’m supposed To Be’, will be performed by pop star Avril Lavigne, singer Luis Fonsi (the man behind ‘Despacito’), Emirati singer Hussain Al Jasmi and Arab stars Tamer Hosny and Assala Nasri.

The anthem was given the seal of approval by Honorary Executive Producer and 28-time Grammy Award winner, Quincy Jones, who also composed the song ‘I know I Can’ for the 2007 World Games in Shanghai. The song is co-written by Ryan Tedder, lead singer of chart-topping boy band OneRepublic and Nina Woodford.

“I love the fact that Special Olympics is taking place in Abu Dhabi, where East and West will be united. We want to unite the whole universe on this path. The power that music has with a great song and message cannot only cross fake lines on the map but ideological differences,” Wells said in a statement.

Tedder added: “We have spent a lot of time on the lyrics and the track as we wanted it to be uplifting and inspiring without being too preachy. This is the kind of stuff I would want to hear, sitting in a stadium full of people. Fingers crossed that everyone will like it.”

The single, which is mostly sung in English, includes a verse in Spanish from Luis Fonsi.

“When I heard this track was being done by an amazing and talented group of people, I decided I wanted to be part of it. All we want to do is have a song where people smile, dance and have a good time. At the end of the day, to me that is what Special Olympics is all about,” Fonsi said.

The opening ceremony will also see the lighting of the cauldron that will officially mark the opening of the World Games when ‘the Flame of Hope’ completes its final journey into the iconic Zayed Sports City stadium.

The anthem will be played throughout Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, which takes place from March 14 to 21. More than 7,500 athletes from 190 nations are set to compete in 24 Olympic-style sports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in what will be the largest sports and humanitarian event of the year.

Tickets to the opening ceremony is Dh100. Access to all other activities is free, but registration is recommended. Go to www.meetthedetermined.com.