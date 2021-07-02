Colombian music superstar J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer have welcomed their first child together.
“4 days of the best Love,” wrote Ferrer on Instagram alongside a cute picture of her holding the baby’s foot.
The child seems to have been born on June 27, going by Ferrer’s post and Balvin’s tweet that day: “Querido Rio [My dear Rio]”.
The couple earlier said they would name their child Rio, however, the ‘Mi Gente’ singer has not made any public comments about his new arrival yet.
Balvin, 36, and Argentinian model Ferrer, 27, met on the set of the singer’s 2017 music video ‘Sigo Extranandote’.
Ferrer first announced her pregnancy in an April interview with Vogue Mexico where she posed with her baby bump. She said she took a pregnancy test three times. “I couldn’t believe it. But what surprised me the most was when I felt it kick for the very first time,” she said.
Balvin is known for songs such ‘I Like It’ and ‘Machika’ and has won five Billboard Latin Music Awards and four Latin Grammy Awards during his career.