Guitar virtuoso and ex-Guns N’Roses member Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal will be in Dubai to conduct a workshop as well as perform on October 19 and 20 at Lucky Voice, Grand Millenium Hotel Barsha Heights.

Bumblefoot, who is popularly known by that name, is also in town to attend SoulSpark Dubai, a four-day leadership and mindfulness summit.

The guitar clinic, set on October 19, is free for anyone to attend, and will also feature Dubai musician Royden Mascarenhas, from the band Point Of View. The event will include meet-and-greets and guitar signing sessions.