Peter Andre will return to Dubai for a show on April 18, at Zero Gravity’s new all-inclusive Club Inc, open exclusively on Thursdays.
‘The Mysterious Girl’ singer will perform poolside at the venue, which operates one night a week, and offers unlimited food and beverages from 8pm until 2am, for the price of Dh199 per person.
The 46-year-old British-Australian singer released his 10th studio album, ‘Come Fly With Me’, in 2015, followed by his first holiday album, ‘White Christmas’, that same year.
He’s no stranger to Dubai, and in 2014 told Gulf News tabloid!: “Everyone knows I love Dubai. My family knows I have a very close association with Dubai and want to buy a property here, which is something I will eventually do.”