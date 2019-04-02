He will take the stage at Zero Gravity’s Club Inc open only on Thursdays

Peter Andre will return to Dubai for a show on April 18, at Zero Gravity’s new all-inclusive Club Inc, open exclusively on Thursdays.

‘The Mysterious Girl’ singer will perform poolside at the venue, which operates one night a week, and offers unlimited food and beverages from 8pm until 2am, for the price of Dh199 per person.

The 46-year-old British-Australian singer released his 10th studio album, ‘Come Fly With Me’, in 2015, followed by his first holiday album, ‘White Christmas’, that same year.