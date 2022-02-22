Singer Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato are apparently expecting their fourth child together.
In a teaser for an upcoming music video from the pop crooner, ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’, Lopilato can be seen with a prominent baby bump. Neither star have made an official annoucement yet.
The video is set to release on the unique date, 22/02/2022, and is a tribute to the first time that the couple met on the set of the music video for Buble’s 2009 song ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’.
“Haven’t Met You Yet” was the beautiful start of a true romance. 10 years later, the story continues in the extraordinary sequel “I’ll Never Not Love You” 2.22.22,” tweeted the Grammy Award-winning singer.
Buble, 46, and Argentinian actress Lopilato, 34, got engaged in 2009 and then married in Buenos Aires in 2011. They have three children: Noah, Elias and Vida.
In 2016, Buble announced that his son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer and was undergoing treatment in the US. It prompted the ‘Home’ singer to take a break from his career at the time. Noah has been in remission since 2017.
“I don’t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered, when you’ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life,” Buble told People magazine in December 2021. “Once you’ve felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness.”