Freddie Mercury Image Credit: AP

Bohemian Rhapsody voted greatest song of all time

2002

Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, the British band’s first Top 10 hit in the US, was voted the UK’s favourite single of all time in a poll by the Guinness Hit Singles book.

The song, which features in the epic ‘A Night At The Opera’ album, was voted ahead of ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon, ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles, ‘Dancing Queen’ by ABBA and ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna.

Thanks in the main to the complex styles and music of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, A Night At The Opera became the most expensive album ever record at the time as the band hired six different studios for the recording.

Proceeds from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ went to the Magic Johnson AIDS Foundation, as the former basketball star and Mercury were the first two celebrities to die of the disease that also took the life of American actor Rock Hudson.

Beatles memorabilia sets record at British auction house Christie’s

2004

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 29, 1966 This photo taken on June 30, 1966 shows British band The Beatles, (L to R) Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon, performing during their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo. - John Lennon's career was cut short 40 years ago, on December 8, 1980, when he was shot dead in New York. (Photo by - / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT Image Credit: AFP

The Beatles helped renewed British auction house Christie’s in London, England to hold the most successful pop auction in the company’s history after the band’s memorabilia sold for a record £788,643.

Among the interesting items that came under the hammer were am ornate piece of costume jewelry, a leather collar worn by John Lennon throughout 1967 and 1968,which sold for £117,250.

The sale also included a signed copy of a management deal with The Beatles and manager Brian Epstein which sold for £122,850 and a Vox Kensington guitar used by Lennon and Harrison that went for £100,000.

Other memorabilia included a coloured felt-pen drawing by Lennon (£10,000), a letter with his signature (£5,500), and a pen-and-ink drawing called Happy Fish (£9,500).

Behind the scenes songwriter Otis Blackwell dies

2002

American songwriter and producer Otis Blackwell whose songs helped shape the career of many artists including Elvis Presley, died from a heart attack.

Blackwell, one of the leading African-American figures of early rock and roll, wrote three classic songs for Presley including ‘All Shook Up’, ‘Return To Sender’ and ‘Don’t Be Cruel’, Jerry Lee Lewis’ signature hit, ‘Great Balls Of Fire’ and ‘Fever,’ a tale of passionate live that singer Peggy Lee would always be associated with.

Many famous artists like Presley, Tom Jones and Madonna also covered this song.

Over the years, Blackwell’s songs sold more than 185 million copies.

Blackwell was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1986 and in 1991 into the National Academy of Popular Music’s Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bob Seger was born on this day

1945

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, singer Bob Seger poses for a portrait in a Capitol Records studio in Los Angeles. The 72-year-old singer announced Friday, June 16. 2017 that 12 of his albums would be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms. Ten of the Seger albums are also available for digital download for the first time, including his 1969 debut, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man." His albums will also stream on iHeartRadio, Napster and Slacker Radio. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

American singer-songwriter, guitarist and pianist Bob Seger, has sold nearly 50 million albums, including 10 consecutive million-selling albums between 1975 and 1995.

Seger who was born in Detroit scored his biggest hit in 1977 with the autobiographical, ‘Night Moves’.