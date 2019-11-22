The popular American rock band was in Dubai to perform at the airshow gala

The band was in emirate for the Dubai Airshow gala and they clearly needed their Ravi fix in the midst of interviews and sound checks. Image Credit: Social Media

It appeared that One Republic’s Ryan Tedder was on a mission and he wasn’t going to be denied. Which is perhaps why that in midst of this week’s UAE storm, the lead singer of the American rock band found his way to Ravi Restaurant in Satwa for an afternoon meal.

The band was in emirate for the Dubai Airshow gala and they clearly needed their Ravi fix in the midst of interviews and sound checks.

“Anyone ever traveling to Dubai — worth the drive to old town — we always hit Ravi. It’s a 10. Get it. Food is good when u eat it. #dubai #punjab,” Tedder posted on his personal Instagram like a local veteran in the know.

The Pakistani restaurant, tucked at the corner of 2nd December street, has been a celebrity haunt for years.

The band’s Dubai adventure wasn’t limited to the pit stop alone though.

Later that evening and perhaps shortly after their private concert at the Coca-Cola Arena, Tedder was busy posting images with Dubai Police and its fleet of supercars, because, why not?

“Never. Felt. Safer. Thanks to the Dubai Police for getting us to the venue safely tonight. McLarens ONLY from now on @dubaipolicehq,” Tedder wrote on Instagram.

The band, which will also be headlining the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival in February, also hit the Go Karting circuit during their stay in the emirate for a wild ride.

This is not One Republic’s first rodeo in Dubai, having performed here back in 2013 as well.

Amidst the band’s latest adventure across the city, One Republic frontman and songwriter-producer Tedder also found time at the Burj Khalifa to thank the Grammys for being a part three nominations, which included Best Pop Vocal Duo/Group for the Jonas Brothers, Album of the Year for Lil Nas X and Best Country Album for Thomas Rhett.

Who are One Republic?

The American pop-rock band One Republic have been on the music scene for nealry two decades.

The six-member band, comprising lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarist Zach Filkins, guitarist Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher and keyboardist Brian Willett, burst on to the music scene in 2002.

After the band’s breakthrough act, it took a few years for One Republic to hit the big leagues with 2007’s ‘Dreaming Out Loud’ and the single, ‘Apologize’, which earned the band a Grammy nomination. One Republic’s second album, ‘Waking Up’, hit the big leagues two years later and there’s been no looking back since.

With hit tracks to its name, including ‘If I Lose Myself’, ‘Counting Stars’ and ‘No Vacancy’, One Republic has sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

The band will make a return to the emirate next year at the Dubai Jazz Festival as the headline act on February 28, after having staged a sold-out concert back in 2013. Support will be provided by jazz band Sammy Miller & The Congregation at the 18th edition of the festival.

The announcement follows Lauryn Hill being named as the headliner on the opening day of the jazz festival on February 26, followed by Lionel Richie confirmed to play on February 27.