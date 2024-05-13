After stealing the spotlight at Met Gala 2024 in Sabyasachi sari, actor Alia Bhatt is now all set to catch eyeballs with her presence at the Gucci Cruise show 2025 in London.

Before boarding the flight to London, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star happily posed for the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport at midnight on Monday. She looked simple yet stylish in a comfortably cool airport ensemble.

Alia donned a pair of denim jeans and a white T-shirt. She opted for minimal make-up.

The Gucci Cruise show will take place at the Tate Modern in London. London follows in the footsteps of Seoul, where Gucci presented its previous Cruise collection at Gyeongbokgung Palace last May.

Alia, the first Indian Global brand ambassador for Gucci, was present at Gucci's show in South Korea last year as well.

Undoubtedly, Alia has been on a roll. She has taken her career graph to a global stage with her hard work.

In March 2024, Alia hosted her first charity gala in London.

The actress organised the "Hope Gala" to raise funds for underprivileged adolescents in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The event was attended by many renowned personalities. Musician Harshdeep Kaur, comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha were also present there.

Recently, she was also featured on Time's 100 Most Influential list.

Director of 'Heart of Stone', Tom Harper, who collaborated with Alia on her first Hollywood movie, wrote an article in the magazine praising her as a "truly international star". "There is a grace to the way she goes about her work: focused, open to ideas, and willing to take creative risks. One of my favourite moments in the film came from an improvisation at the end of a take where she took the emotional thread and ran with it," Tom wrote.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year.