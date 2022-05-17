It’s been a week since Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced that their daughter has come home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU, and now, the ‘Levels’ singer is simply basking in the bliss of fatherhood.

Jonas spoke about life as a first time parent on ‘Today’ while promoting his new reality show, ‘Dancing With Myself’, where he serves as a judge along with singer Shakira. When hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb spoke about his daughter, Jonas lit up, saying: “Life is beautiful. She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

On Mother’s Day, Chopra Jonas shared the first picture of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who sat cradled in her mum’s arms while her beaming father looked on. In the accompanying post, the ‘Citadel’ star revealed that their daughter had spent more than 100 days in the NICU as a premature baby and had finally come home.

When the ‘Today’ hosts mentioned that now all three members of the Jonas Brothers are fathers, Jonas replied: “The Jonas family keeps growing. A lot of girls!... My parents are thrilled. They’re now grandparents of four beautiful granddaughters.”

The couple walked the red carpet with the Jonas Brothers and their spouses. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Kevin and Danielle Jonas all arrived to the star-studded event together. Image Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra Verified

Jonas’ older brother Kevin has two daughters, seven-year-old Alena Rose and five-year-old Valentina Angelina, with wife Danielle. Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, have one-year-old daughter, Willa and the couple are expecting their second baby soon.

Chopra Jonas and the ‘Jumanji’ star announced in January that they had welcomed a baby via surrogate and had requested privacy at the time.