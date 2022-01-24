Directors of Kanye West’s upcoming documentary have responded to his demand to have a say on the final version of the project.

Stopping by Indiewire’s Studio for an interview during the 2022 Sundance Studio, ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ co-directors Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah chose to stay “true to the story” instead of pleasing the rapper, reported Ace Showbiz.

“We have to be true to the story. We can’t sugarcoat nothing. Everybody is going to have their own opinion,” Coodie said.

Ozah, who directed West’s ‘Through the Wire’ music video, also weighed in. “Every single time, the climaxes were right there. We just had to place them.”

Previously, West appeared to be fuming as he claimed on his Instagram post that he has been locked out of the editing room.

Singer Kanye West Image Credit: AP

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” he wrote on Friday ahead of the premiere of the three-part documentary at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

The rapper apparently wants to control the narrative in his own documentary as adding, “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

‘jeen-yuhs’, a look at the life and career of West with unseen footage spanning more than two decades, was acquired by Netflix last fall and is set to be released on the streamer on February 16. Review copies of the trilogy have already been sent to the media and they are labelled as a “Work in Progress”.