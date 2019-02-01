Baker-Rhett claimed to sign up for the $9.99-a-month (Dh36) Tidal service after West tweeted on February 15, 2016, that ‘Pablo’ would “never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale ... You can only get it on Tidal.” The plaintiff called that a ploy to add subscribers to a struggling Tidal, and said the ploy became clear when West released ‘Pablo’ 1-1/2 months later on Apple, Spotify and his own website.