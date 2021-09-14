After months of rumors, British rock band Coldplay has finally confirmed that they’re releasing a collaboration with K-Pop sensationon BTS.
The single, titled ‘My Universe’, is set to release on September 24, ahead of Coldplay’s album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which is out on October 15, the band confirmed on their official website.
The song will be in both English and Korean; the lyrics were written by Coldplay and BTS.
The latest collaboration comes after BTS and Chris Martin recently released their special episode of the YouTube Originals series ‘Released’. In the 18-minute episode of the webseries, the boyband talked about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for their latest English-language single ‘Permission To Dance’d.
Rumours about the collaboration began to circulate monbths ago after Coldplay’s Chris Martin visited South Korea in April.
South Korean media reported on rumors that he was there to collaborate with a Korean act, which led to many people guessing BTS.