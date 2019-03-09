VAV got fans excited with teaser photos ahead of their comeback. Last Wednesday, the South Korean boy group announced that they’ll be joining this month’s comeback lineup.
Ziu, Ace, Lou, Ayno, Baron and St Van are back with fourth mini-album titled ‘Thrilla Killa’, which is set to drop on March 19.
VAV revealed the news with photos of the six members rocking killer suits last Wednesday.
This comes after they were the first K-Pop group to perform in Uruguay and received diplomatic recognition from the South Korean embassy.
The global boy band just recently wrapped up their VAV 2019 Meet & Live Senorita Latin Tour where they toured four of Brazil’s cities — Goiania, Belem, Porto Alegre and Sao Paulo — as well as Chile, Uruguay and Mexico.
VAV, short for Very Awesome Voice, has been active in the K-Pop industry since 2015 with mini-album ‘Under The Moonlight’. The group’s last comeback was back in October with Latin-inspired single, ‘Senorita’ and December’s Christmas single ‘So in Love’.