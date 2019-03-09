VAV. From left to right: Ziu, Ace, Lou, Ayno, Baron and St.Van. Image Credit:

VAV got fans excited with teaser photos ahead of their comeback. Last Wednesday, the South Korean boy group announced that they’ll be joining this month’s comeback lineup.

Ziu, Ace, Lou, Ayno, Baron and St Van are back with fourth mini-album titled ‘Thrilla Killa’, which is set to drop on March 19.

VAV revealed the news with photos of the six members rocking killer suits last Wednesday.

This comes after they were the first K-Pop group to perform in Uruguay and received diplomatic recognition from the South Korean embassy.

The global boy band just recently wrapped up their VAV 2019 Meet & Live Senorita Latin Tour where they toured four of Brazil’s cities — Goiania, Belem, Porto Alegre and Sao Paulo — as well as Chile, Uruguay and Mexico.