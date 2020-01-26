Image Credit:

Super Junior’s Leeteuk can add author and chef to his portfolio. The multitalented artist published his own cookbook, making him is the first K-Pop idol to do so.

On January 21, the singer announced the launch of his book, titled ‘Lee Teuk Cook Book’, on his personal Instagram with hashtags in the caption that read, “My book has finally come out” in Korean.

The book has easy and simple recipes that includes his own and features photos and stories of the Super Junior member.

Since January 2017, Leeteuk has been the host of EBS’s cooking program ‘The Best Cooking Secrets’. So he most probably was inspired and picked up a few cooking tips from there.