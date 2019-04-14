Their ‘Hocus Pocus’ music video gained 2m views on YouTube in under 24 hours

The K-Pop industry welcomed a new girl group Bvndit on April 10.

The rookie act debuted with lead single ‘Hocus Pocus’ off their first EP ‘Bvndit, Be Ambitious’ and dropped the single’s music video the same day. They are currently signed under MNH Entertainment, home to former IOI member and K-Pop soloist ChungHa.

In addition to the smooth moombahton (fusion of house music and reggaeton) and trap rhythms on the lead track, the three-track EP also features intro track ‘Be Ambitious!’ and ballad ‘Temperature of Love.’

