KARD. From left to right: BM, Somin, JiWoo and J.Seph. Image Credit:

Co-ed group KARD is confirmed to make a comeback in March.

On February 27, a representative from music label DSP Media confirmed that the K-Pop quartet will be dropping a new album in late March.

KARD will reportedly undergo a complete transformation and showcase a different sound, music video and visuals compared to their previous comebacks.

It’s the rookie group’s first return in eight months since their third mini album, ‘Ride On The Wind’.