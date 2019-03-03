Co-ed group KARD is confirmed to make a comeback in March.
On February 27, a representative from music label DSP Media confirmed that the K-Pop quartet will be dropping a new album in late March.
KARD will reportedly undergo a complete transformation and showcase a different sound, music video and visuals compared to their previous comebacks.
It’s the rookie group’s first return in eight months since their third mini album, ‘Ride On The Wind’.
Co-ed acts are rare in the K-Pop industry. Since their debut in 2017, members BM, J.Seph, Jeon Somin, and Jeon Jiwoo have paced a unique path in K-Pop industry as a mixed gender pop group and became one of the most successful co-ed K-Pop acts. They’ve garnered strong international early on into their career. They gained global recognition with tracks like ‘Hola Hola’, ‘You in Me’, ‘Don’t Recall’ and ‘Ride on the Wind’.