Bilingual singer was originally set to debut on May 1

Jeon Somi has finally announced her long-awaited debut date with new agency, The Black Label.

Last week, the former I.O.I member revealed on her Instagram account a teaser image with the date of her solo release, ‘Somi’, which is scheduled for June 13.

The bilingual singer was originally set to debut on May 1, but the date was postponed reportedly due to internal issues with her agency.

This marks Somi’s first solo return to the K-Pop scene under the YG-affiliated management agency since her departure from JYP Entertainment last August.

Somi’s upcoming solo album is produced by YG’s in-house producer Teddy Park, who has worked on K-Pop acts such as 2NE1 and BlackPink and now leads The Black Label.