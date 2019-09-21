The song will release on September 26 and will feature a surprise artist

Image Credit:

Former Girls’ Generation star Jessica Jung is ready to release some new music, her agency Coridel Entertainment confirmed.

Though no details on the concept or the single have been disclosed, the song will release on September 26 and will feature a surprising artist. It is also produced by music platform Municon.

The Korean-American entrepreneur and artist’s last Korean musical release was EP, ‘One More Christmas’, which dropped during the holiday season last year.

Jung first shot to fame as a member of one of K-Pop’s best-selling girl group Girls’ Generation. Following her departure from SM Entertainment and the group in 2014, Jung pursued a solo career and released her debut EP ‘With Love, J’.