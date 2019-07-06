‘That’s Okay’ released on the day of his military enlistment

Exo singer D.O has released a sentimental track on the day of his military enlistment.

On July 1, he bid a temporary farewell and left fans with the soothing ‘That’s Okay’.

The K-Pop artist helped write the lyrics to the song, in which he comforts listeners that it’s okay to acknowledge and let go of emotions that cause pain.

Like all of Exo’s tracks, D.O’s solo song topped the iTunes songs chart in the UAE and 15 other countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Colombia, Jordan, Oman, the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.

In addition to garnering attention on the domestic real-time music charts in South Korea, the acoustic ballad was on the Top 10 of the local iTunes Top Songs chart for a couple of days.

The group’s EXO-L fan base also shared their support for D.O by trending #ThatsOkayItsKyungsoo in the UAE and worldwide.

Accompanied by an animated music video, ‘That’s Okay’ is from a series of songs released through SM Entertainment’s digital release project SM Station.

The morning of his enlistment, the remaining seven members — Baekhyun, Lay, Suho, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun — gathered to send D.O off and snapped pictures before the singer entered the military training centre.