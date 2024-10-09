On October 18, Eric Prydz will bring his HOLO show to Dubai for the first time, serving as the grand finale for GITEX Global, the epic tech and start-up event in the world.
The event will take place at the Expo City Arena, where Prydz, a globally recognized Swedish DJ and producer known for his innovative performances, will deliver a unique sonic-visual experience. With hits like "Call on Me" and "Opus," Prydz has established himself as a leading figure in electronic music, consistently pushing the boundaries of live performance through groundbreaking technology and captivating visuals.
The lineup includes George Privatti, Paul Darey, IMEN, Masha Vincent, Bachir Salloum, Jixo & Danz, John Bowtie, and Mario Bazouri. Each artist will contribute to the energy of the night leading up to Prydz's performance.
This show is part of a collaboration with Sónar, the celebrated festival that promotes music and creativity. This partnership follows the success of HOLO at Sónar’s 30th anniversary in 2023.
Starting at 7:30 PM and lasting until the early hours, around 18,000 fans are expected to attend.