On October 18, Eric Prydz will bring his HOLO show to Dubai for the first time, serving as the grand finale for GITEX Global, the epic tech and start-up event in the world.

The event will take place at the Expo City Arena, where Prydz, a globally recognized Swedish DJ and producer known for his innovative performances, will deliver a unique sonic-visual experience. With hits like "Call on Me" and "Opus," Prydz has established himself as a leading figure in electronic music, consistently pushing the boundaries of live performance through groundbreaking technology and captivating visuals.