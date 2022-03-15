South Korean singer Kai, a member of K-Pop group Exo, has tested positive for COVID-19.
His agency SM Entertainment released a statement on March 15 sharing the update about his health.
“On March 14, EXO’s Kai was diagnosed with COVID-19. Kai has completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He has currently halted all activities and is undergoing home treatment in accordance with the guidelines of the disease control authorities,” the statement read according to news outlet Soompi.
Fans flooded Twitter with messages wishing the star a quick recovery and trended the the hashtag #GetWellSoonKai.
Recently, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea with 362,338 new cases reported as of Monday.
A number of other Korean entertainers have tested positive in the past few days, including Red Velvet members Irene, Joy and Yeri, and PENTAGON members Yeo Won and Wooseok.
On the work front, Kai’s most recent release was his second EP ‘Peaches’ that launched in November 2021. The popular singer and dancer is also set to perform at German K-Pop festival KPOP.FLEX in May alongside artists such as AB6IX, ENHYPEN and (G)I-DLE.