A full line-up has been announced for the Winter at Tantora festival

Enrique Iglesias concert at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah Photo Arshad Ali Image Credit:

Enrique Iglesias, Lionel Richie and Craig David are among the artists who will perform at the Winter at Tantora festival in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia early next year.

Lionel Richie's two-hour Dubai show on Thursday night was sentimental journey during which he took his fans across the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s Image Credit: Abdel Krim Kallouche / Gulf News

Also performing are the funk-jazz group Jamiroquai and operatic pop group Il Divo.

Winter at Tantora will take place between December 19, 2019 and March 7, 2020. The music of Omar Khairat will kick off the festival on December 27 followed by A Celebration of Beethoven on January 3, Andrea Bocelli on January 31 and Yanni on February 7.

Il Divo are set to entertain on January 17, while Jamiroquai will perform on January 24. Iglesias will perform on February 21 and David and Richie will perform on February 28.

According to a media release, the Saudi Tourist Visa programme will allow travellers to obtain one-year multiple-entry visas and can spend up to 90 days in the country; visitors from 49 countries and regions will be able to apply for a visa online or on arrival into Saudi Arabia through electronic kiosks or immigration counters. Other visitors can apply at the Saudi consulate in their home country.

To attend the music events, international visitors can purchase one of several packages, which include return flights, accommodation and transport within Al-Ula.