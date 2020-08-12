Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly expecting their first child together.
A source told The Sun said the baby is expected later this summer.
“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key,” the source said.
The happy news comes months after the Grammy winner announced that he would again be taking a break from social media.
In December 2019, the ‘Perfect’ singer posted on Instagram saying: “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.”
Sheeran, 29, said he wanted to travel and find more inspiration for his music.
He continued: “I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back. To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya — and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing.”
Sheeran and Seaborn, 28, met at primary school and dated for around five years before announcing their engagement in 2018. They married in secret in 2019, with British media reporting the nuptials took before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family.