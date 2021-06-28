July 16 performance will be the start of their ‘For Once In My Life’ world tour

Vocal group Il Divo. Image Credit: Supplied

Renowned vocal group Il Divo will kick off their ‘For Once In My Life’ world tour in Dubai on July 16 at the Coca-Cola Arena, which is also the opening concert for the annual Dubai Summer Surprises shopping festival.

Presented by Blu Blood Entertainment, with the support of Dubai Summer Surprises, the DTCM and Dubai Calendar, the show is a celebration of the release of the quartet’s 10th studio album ‘For Once In My Life: A Celebration of Motown’ and will see them perform some of their greatest hits. The all-male group originated in the UK in 2003 and were formed by music mogul Simon Cowell.

Il Divo has sold more than 30 million albums and have 160 certified gold and platinum hits in 35 countries. Image Credit: Supplied

“We are beyond excited to be creating a brand new world tour centred around our new album. We have spent the last two years creating this album, which pays tribute to some of the greatest music in American pop culture,” member David Miller said in a statement. “To finally be able to present our versions of these great songs to the world and to get back on stage in front of a live audience… well, it makes us feel very emotional. We have missed performing together and connecting with our audiences and fans.”

Il Divo, made up of Spain’s Carlos Marin, Switzerland’s Urs Buhler, France’s Sebastien Izambard and America’s David Miller, has sold more than 30 million albums and have 160 certified gold and platinum hits in 35 countries. They are known for their blend of pop music and opera.

The Coca-Cola Arena has been arranged to host patrons in seats of two and four with all COVID-19 precautions in place. Masks are mandatory at all times and guests are requested not to attend if they have any COVID-19 symptoms. However, according to the Coca-Cola Arena website, proof of vaccination is not required.

“Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines as laid out by the Dubai Government, are carefully implemented.” said Shaaista Khan Osman - CEO Blu Blood.