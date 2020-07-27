US rapper Doja Cat has revealed she contracted COVID-19, weeks after mocking concerns about the pandemic and the coronavirus.
“I got COVID,” she said in a video interview with Capital XTRA, according to Variety. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates [food delivery service], and I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”
“I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak-out but I’m fine now,” she said.
In an earlier Instagram Live, the ‘Juicy’ performer had said she was not scared of the virus.
“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a corona, cause I don’t give a [expletive] about corona,” Doja said. “It’s a flu! Ya’ll are [expletives]. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do.”
Doja Cat (born Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini) first gained fame after the music video for her song ‘Mooo!’ went viral in 2018. The upbeat song ‘Say So’, released in January, was her first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100.