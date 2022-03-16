Get ready to party this Eid Al Fitr with two of the biggest DJs in the world headlining a celebration at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai on May 3.
Steve Aoki and Afrojack will perform at the venue in a back-to-back performance for an event that is open to guests of all ages, with a standing floor area for over 16 years of age.
Organised by Full Circle, the return of Grammy Award-winning producer-songwriter Afrojack is sure to delight fans who have been following him since his breakthrough multi-platinum-selling single ‘Take Over Control’. The Dutch-born genre-bending musician has also lent his production skills to tracks including David Guetta’s number one smash ‘Titanium (feat Sia)’ and co-created major hits for such artists as Beyoncé, Pitbull and will.i.am.
Having brought 2017 to an electrifying close with star-studded track ‘Dirty Sexy Money’ alongside David Guetta, Charli XCX and French Montana, Afrojack has propelled into what is set to be another incredible year, having already dropped ‘Bad Company’ with DirtCaps, a remix of U2’s iconic ‘Get Out of Your Own Way’ and reunited with Guetta and Sia on ‘Helium’.
Aoki, meanwhile, has earned many accolades over the years; he’s a Grammy-nominated music producer, an artist, a fashion designer, an entrepreneur and now, an NFT visionary. Aoki is one of the most successful American cross-genre artists of our times, with his music releasing both under his own name and through a number of aliases.
Since the release of ‘Wonderland’, his 2012 debut solo album, which earned him his first Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee.
He boasts 17.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with a 77 million average monthly reach across all his platforms. He’s released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles and has produced over ten Top 10 radio records. His label, Dim Mak, is credited with discovering influential acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots and The Kills.
Tickets for Afrojack and Steve Aoki are available to purchase on the Coca-Cola Arena website and start at Dh195.