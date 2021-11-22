Workd renowned DJ Martin Garrix is back in the UAE to stage another electrifying performance in Dubai, this time at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 16.
The genius behind hits such as ‘Animals’, ‘In the Name of Love’ and ‘Scared to Be Lonely’, has cemented himself as one of EDM’s most prolific artists.
Starting strong in 2021 with a billion Spotify streams accolade for ‘In The Name Of Love’ with Bebe Rexha and his collaboration with Tove Lo on ‘Pressure’, Garrix is spearheading into a big year.
With the official UEFA 2020 song ‘We Are The People’ with Bono and The Edge finally releasing this year, and his side project AREA21 rolling out with impressive new music accompanied by animated videos, fans will hardly be able to take it all in at his Dubai performance.
Organised by Full Circle, the event open to fully vaccinated guests of all ages. There will also be a standing floor area for ages 16 years and up, marking the return of full movement events in Dubai.
Tickets start at Dh150 and are currently on sale at the Coca-Cola-Arena website. The event is a part of the Dubai Shopping Festival live events.