The superstar American DJ and producer to the stars takes the stage at Base Dubai

Diplo is returning to Dubai for a live set at Base nightclub on December 19.

The American DJ and producer to the stars, who is also known as one half of the duo Major Lazer, will headline an evening that kicks off at 11pm and goes until late.

Diplo — whose stage moniker is short for Diplodocus, a nod to his love of dinosaurs as a child — has worked with a variety of pop A-listers over the years, including Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Ellie Goulding, Gwen Stefani and Madonna.

The father-of-two is known for his carefree persona. Last year, he formed a super group with Australian singer Sia and British rapper Labrinth dubbed ‘LSD’; they have released six singles together.

Diplo, 41, is a three-time Grammy Award winner thanks to 2016’s ‘Where Are U Now’ (with Skrillex and Justin Bieber) and ‘Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U’, and 2019’s ‘Electricity’ (with Mark Ronson and Dua Lipa).

Diplo has performed with Major Lazer in Dubai several times, including in 2016 at the Halloween-themed music festival Fiesta De Los Muertos.

Also performing at Base Dubai on December 12, a week before Diplo, is DJ Luciano. The Chilean-Swiss DJ and producer is influenced by Latin American music, techno and house.