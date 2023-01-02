Two popular South Korean singers IU and Jungkook from BTS boy band clinched a place in this year’s Rolling Stone’s list of “Greatest Singers of All Time.” According to reports, the list featured singers from around the globe spanning generations.
Singers such as Aretha Franklin emerged the number one on the list, followed by Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and Mariah Carey.
IU reportedly landed at Number 135 and Jungkook at Number 191 on this illustrious list.
Jungkook and IU are immensely popular across the globe with their songs turning into instant chart-toppers.
BTS band was also the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. IU also has a robust fan following around the globe.
Her albums including her debut studio album ‘Growing Up’ were a big hit. She debuted in 2008 with her single ‘Lost Child’.