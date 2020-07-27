South Korean group BTS surprised fans with some happy news — a new English single is due to release on August 21.
The seven members took to VLive, a website where celebrities can stream live videos and audio, to chat about life and what they’ve been up to amid the pandemic, before sneaking the news on millions of ARMY who were tuned in.
“We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible,” the group said according to Variety. “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”
“We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh,” they added.
Their agency, Big Hit Entertainment, released a statement about the track soon after the musicians — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — ended the live-stream.
The Korean sensations’ most recent album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey’, released on July 14 featuring Japanese versions of some of their earlier songs and four new tracks.
In February, they released their record-breaking Korean album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, which stands as the best selling album of 2020 so far in the US in pure sales.