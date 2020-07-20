Is this the real life? Is this just publicity?
That was the question on several people’s minds after rapper August Alsina dropped his new single titled ‘Entanglements’ this weekend.
Alsina, 27, recently rehashed old rumours that he and Jada Pinkett Smith had had some kind of affair years ago, while Jada was married to Will Smith.
During a Red Table Talk session with her actor husband, Jada confirmed these rumours but referred to the relationship with Alsina as an ‘entanglement’, which prompted a lot of memes.
On Saturday, Alsina jumped onto the ‘entanglement’ train with his own fairly explicit offering — a song called ‘Entanglements’ with rapper Rick Ross, where Alsina breaks down what he really thinks the term alludes to. He seems to refer back to Jada’s words with the lyrics, “I know we don’t call it a relationship.”