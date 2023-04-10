This weekend, the nominees' list for the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards was announced, and K-drama fans have already started predicting who will win. The annual awards are one of the most coveted award shows for Korean on-screen entertainment.

Also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, it recognises excellence in Korean films, television, and theatre.

This year's ceremony will take place on April 28, 2023, in Incheon, South Korea. And, the nominees are chosen based on the content released between April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

Fans took to social media to discuss how some of 2022’s most talked-about K-dramas are battling to win this year. Many said that the competition is fierce in most categories, for example, Song Hye-Kyo of The Glory is up against Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin. Some of the most discussed categories were Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress.

Twitter user @pigletcloud took to the micro-blogging site to support her favourite actor Ryu Jun Yeol, who was nominated for his movie, The Night Owl.

She posted: “OMG (Oh My God)! Best actor nomination for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards #RyuJunYeol #류준열 My love…. And look at the nomination list! All of them are chungmuro actors (a term, which refers to the top Korean actors who constantly feature in box office hits or work with top directors). #TheNightOwl”

And, @brightdonghwi tweeted: “… congratulations! #Jinyoung is nominated for the best new actor film category in Baeksang this year.”

Meanwhile, some Korean entertainment fans shared thoughts about actors who should have made it to the list of nominees.

“Justice for Chang Hee! I'm glad Son Sukku was nominated, but Lee Min Ki is also deserving. Chang Hee was a fantastic character, and so different from other LMK roles,” posted @alwaysthesea

Here’s the list of nominees according to the Bakesang Awards website:

Best Drama

Nominations for best drama Image Credit: baeksangawards.co.kr

My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB

The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Our Blues on the South Korean TV station tvN

Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA

Little Women on the South Korean TV station tvN

Best Actor (K-Drama)

Best actor (K-drama) Image Credit: baeksangawards.co.kr

Son Suk Ku – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB

Lee Byung Hun – Our Blues on the South Korean TV station tvN

Lee Sung Min – Reborn Rich on the South Korean TV station JTCB

Jung Kyung Ho – Crash Course in Romance on the South Korean TV station tvN

Choi Min Sik – Casino on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Disney+

Best Actress (K-drama)

Best actress (K-drama) Image Credit: baeksangawards.co.kr

Kim Ji Won – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB

Kim Hye Soo – Under the Queen’s Umbrella on the South Korean TV station tvN

Park Eun Bin – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA

Song Hye Kyo – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Suzy – Anna on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play

Best Supporting Actor (K-drama)

Kang Ki Young – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA

Kim Do Hyun – Reborn Rich on the South Korean TV station JTCB

Kim Jun Han – Anna on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play

Park Sung Hoon – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Jo Woo Jin – Narco-Saints on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Best Supporting Actress (K-drama)

Kim Shin Rok – Reborn Rich on the South Korean TV station JTCB

Yeom Hye Ran – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Lee El – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB

Lim Ji Yeon – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Jung Eun Chae – Anna on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play

Best New Actor (K-drama)

Kim Gun Woo – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Kim Min Ho – New Recruit on the South Korean TV station ENA

Moon Sang Min – Under the Queen’s Umbrella on the South Korean TV station tvN

Joo Jong Hyuk – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA

Hong Kyung – Weak Hero Class 1 on the online streaming platform wavve

Best New Actress (K-drama)

Kim Hieora – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

Noh Yoon Seo – Crash Course in Romance on the South Korean TV station tvN

Lee Kyung Sung – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB

Joo Hyun Young – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA

Ha Yun Kyung – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA

Best Variety Show

Earth Arcade on the South Korean TV station tvN

Psick Show on Psick University, a comedy genre South Korean Youtube channel

Physical: 100 on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix

EXchange 2 on the South Korean online streaming service TVING

SNL Korea 3 on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play

Best Educational Show

National Office of Investigation (literal title) on wave

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal on Netflix

Your Literacy Skills+ (literal title) on EBS, Korea’s Educational Broadcasting System

Gyeongnam Adult Kim Jang Ha (literal title) on South Korean television channel MBC

Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula on the National broadcaster KBS (Korean Broadcasting System)

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Kim Kyung Wook

Kim Jong Kook

Jun Hyun Moo

Hwang Jae Sung

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min Kyung

Park Se Mi

Lee Soo Ji

Lee Eun Ji

Joo Hyun Young

Best Film

Next Sohee

The Night Owl

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Hunt

Decision to Leave

Best Actor (Film)

Ma Dong Seok for The Roundup

Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl

Park Hae il for Decision to Leave

Song Kang Ho for Broker

Jung Woo Sung for “Hunt”

Best Actress (Film)

Bae Doo Na for Next Sohee

Yang Mal Bok for The Apartment with Two Women

Yum Jung Ah for Life Is Beautiful

Jeon Do Yeon for Kill Boksoon

Tang Wei for Decision to Leave

Best Supporting Actor (Film)

Kang Ki Young for The Point Men

Kim Sung Cheol for The Night Owl

Park Ji-Hwan for The Roundup

Byun Yo Han for Hansan: Rising Dragon

Im Siwan for Emergency Declaration

Best Supporting Actress (Film)

Park Se Wan for 6/45

Bae Doo Na for Broker

Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl

Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid

Lee Yeon for Kill Boksoon

Best New Actor (Film)

Noh Jae Won for Missing Yoon

Jinyoung for Christmas Carol

Byun Woo Seok for 20th Century Girl

Seo In Guk for Project Wolf Hunting

Ong Seong Wu for Life Is Beautiful

Best New Actress (Film)

Go Yoon Jung for Hunt

Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee

Kim Hye Yoon for The Girl On a Bulldozer

IU for Broker

Ha Yun Kyung for Gyeong Ah’s Daughter