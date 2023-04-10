This weekend, the nominees' list for the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards was announced, and K-drama fans have already started predicting who will win. The annual awards are one of the most coveted award shows for Korean on-screen entertainment.
Also known as the Paeksang Arts Awards, it recognises excellence in Korean films, television, and theatre.
This year's ceremony will take place on April 28, 2023, in Incheon, South Korea. And, the nominees are chosen based on the content released between April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.
Fans took to social media to discuss how some of 2022’s most talked-about K-dramas are battling to win this year. Many said that the competition is fierce in most categories, for example, Song Hye-Kyo of The Glory is up against Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin. Some of the most discussed categories were Best Drama, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress.
Twitter user @pigletcloud took to the micro-blogging site to support her favourite actor Ryu Jun Yeol, who was nominated for his movie, The Night Owl.
She posted: “OMG (Oh My God)! Best actor nomination for 59th Baeksang Arts Awards #RyuJunYeol #류준열 My love…. And look at the nomination list! All of them are chungmuro actors (a term, which refers to the top Korean actors who constantly feature in box office hits or work with top directors). #TheNightOwl”
And, @brightdonghwi tweeted: “… congratulations! #Jinyoung is nominated for the best new actor film category in Baeksang this year.”
Meanwhile, some Korean entertainment fans shared thoughts about actors who should have made it to the list of nominees.
“Justice for Chang Hee! I'm glad Son Sukku was nominated, but Lee Min Ki is also deserving. Chang Hee was a fantastic character, and so different from other LMK roles,” posted @alwaysthesea
Here’s the list of nominees according to the Bakesang Awards website:
Best Drama
- My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- Our Blues on the South Korean TV station tvN
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA
- Little Women on the South Korean TV station tvN
Best Actor (K-Drama)
- Son Suk Ku – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- Lee Byung Hun – Our Blues on the South Korean TV station tvN
- Lee Sung Min – Reborn Rich on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- Jung Kyung Ho – Crash Course in Romance on the South Korean TV station tvN
- Choi Min Sik – Casino on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Disney+
Best Actress (K-drama)
- Kim Ji Won – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- Kim Hye Soo – Under the Queen’s Umbrella on the South Korean TV station tvN
- Park Eun Bin – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA
- Song Hye Kyo – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- Suzy – Anna on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play
Best Supporting Actor (K-drama)
- Kang Ki Young – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA
- Kim Do Hyun – Reborn Rich on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- Kim Jun Han – Anna on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play
- Park Sung Hoon – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- Jo Woo Jin – Narco-Saints on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
Best Supporting Actress (K-drama)
- Kim Shin Rok – Reborn Rich on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- Yeom Hye Ran – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- Lee El – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- Lim Ji Yeon – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- Jung Eun Chae – Anna on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play
Best New Actor (K-drama)
- Kim Gun Woo – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- Kim Min Ho – New Recruit on the South Korean TV station ENA
- Moon Sang Min – Under the Queen’s Umbrella on the South Korean TV station tvN
- Joo Jong Hyuk – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA
- Hong Kyung – Weak Hero Class 1 on the online streaming platform wavve
Best New Actress (K-drama)
- Kim Hieora – The Glory on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- Noh Yoon Seo – Crash Course in Romance on the South Korean TV station tvN
- Lee Kyung Sung – My Liberation Notes on the South Korean TV station JTCB
- Joo Hyun Young – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA
- Ha Yun Kyung – Extraordinary Attorney Woo on the South Korean TV station ENA
Best Variety Show
- Earth Arcade on the South Korean TV station tvN
- Psick Show on Psick University, a comedy genre South Korean Youtube channel
- Physical: 100 on the OTT (over-the-top) streaming platform Netflix
- EXchange 2 on the South Korean online streaming service TVING
- SNL Korea 3 on the South Korean subscription-based video streaming service Coupang Play
Best Educational Show
- National Office of Investigation (literal title) on wave
- In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal on Netflix
- Your Literacy Skills+ (literal title) on EBS, Korea’s Educational Broadcasting System
- Gyeongnam Adult Kim Jang Ha (literal title) on South Korean television channel MBC
- Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula on the National broadcaster KBS (Korean Broadcasting System)
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Kim Kyung Wook
- Kim Jong Kook
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Hwang Jae Sung
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Min Kyung
- Park Se Mi
- Lee Soo Ji
- Lee Eun Ji
- Joo Hyun Young
Best Film
- Next Sohee
- The Night Owl
- Hansan: Rising Dragon
- Hunt
- Decision to Leave
Best Actor (Film)
- Ma Dong Seok for The Roundup
- Ryu Jun Yeol for The Night Owl
- Park Hae il for Decision to Leave
- Song Kang Ho for Broker
- Jung Woo Sung for “Hunt”
Best Actress (Film)
- Bae Doo Na for Next Sohee
- Yang Mal Bok for The Apartment with Two Women
- Yum Jung Ah for Life Is Beautiful
- Jeon Do Yeon for Kill Boksoon
- Tang Wei for Decision to Leave
Best Supporting Actor (Film)
- Kang Ki Young for The Point Men
- Kim Sung Cheol for The Night Owl
- Park Ji-Hwan for The Roundup
- Byun Yo Han for Hansan: Rising Dragon
- Im Siwan for Emergency Declaration
Best Supporting Actress (Film)
- Park Se Wan for 6/45
- Bae Doo Na for Broker
- Ahn Eun Jin for The Night Owl
- Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid
- Lee Yeon for Kill Boksoon
Best New Actor (Film)
- Noh Jae Won for Missing Yoon
- Jinyoung for Christmas Carol
- Byun Woo Seok for 20th Century Girl
- Seo In Guk for Project Wolf Hunting
- Ong Seong Wu for Life Is Beautiful
Best New Actress (Film)
- Go Yoon Jung for Hunt
- Kim Si Eun for Next Sohee
- Kim Hye Yoon for The Girl On a Bulldozer
- IU for Broker
- Ha Yun Kyung for Gyeong Ah’s Daughter
The ceremony is scheduled to start at 5.30pm KST (12.30pm UAE time). The program will be broadcast live on television in South Korea and it will also be streamed live via TikTok.