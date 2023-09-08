This week, K-drama actors Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook shocked fans with an unexpected reunion, causing a social media meltdown.
On September 6, the duo, who became iconic with their 2016 hit K-drama Goblin, shared Polaroid photos taken on a shooting set.
In the Polaroid, Dong-wook and Gong Yoo can be seen next to each other, with index fingers to their lips. The two are seen smiling wide, with Gong Yoo leaning his head towards Dong-wook.
The pictures went viral with fans wondering about the reunion.
In Goblin, Dong-wook, 41, starred as a grim reaper while Gong Yoo, 44, was cast as the lead of the series, playing the goblin. It appears that the duo is back, this time appearing in a video commercial, which was shared by fans on social media.
X (formerly Twitter) user @coffeedorkdrama posted: “I'd say who[ever] decided to cast Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook together is a genius.”
Posting the Polaroid photo on his Instagram stories, Gong Yoo wrote, "Excuse me, Wook-dong ah… I put [the Polaroid] on the refrigerator because it's too much to carry around in my wallet," with a heart emoji.
Dong-wook reverted by posting a photo of his copy of the Polaroid picture, with a wink and heart emoji, adding that he was originally planning to stick it on the refrigerator too.
Gong Yoo fan, @gongyoosimp wrote: “Can you just imagine Gong-yoo and Lee Dong-wook conspiring together to post their Polaroid pictures at the same time on their Instagram stories like teenagers… they're so adorable their friendship is everything.”
Fans seem to admire the bond that the two friends share.
In 2019, when Gong Yoo appeared on Dong-wook's talk show, the latter called him "Kke-bi", derived from the Korean word ‘dokkaebi’ which stands for goblin. Gong Yoo also referred to Dong-wook as Dong-seung, a combination of Dong-wook's name and ‘jeoseung saja’, the Korean term for 'grim reaper', reports Singapore-based Asian entertainment website Asia One.