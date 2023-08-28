Jungkook’s Japanese fans donate 10 million won (Dh27,724) to Seoul Children's Hospital

K-pop idol Jungkook’s Japanese fans are celebrating his birthday in a very special way. They just donated 10 million won (Dh27,724) to Seoul Children's Hospital.
The ‘Seven’ singer celebrates his birthday on September 1.
The singer’s Japanese fanbase took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a note about the donation.
Calling it the '2023 #Jungkook Birthday Project', they wrote: “In commemoration of Jungkook’s birthday, we Japanese Jungkook fans donated 10,000,000 KRW (Dh27,724) to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital as a ‘patient support fund for children from low-income families’.
We made a donation with the intention of connecting to Jungkook’s good deeds and warm feelings, and most importantly, we want children and their families to live in an environment where they can concentrate on treatment with a smile and safety.
Thanks to Jungkook, we were able to experience the kindness of Army (BTS fans) in Korea and the world, and we are very grateful that we receive so much happiness every day. Jungkook, thank you! And happy birthday! We send love from Japan.”
This gesture follows in the footsteps of Jungkook himself, who donated 1 billion won to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital in April, to support children who are suffering from rare and incurable diseases, childhood cancer, and leukaemia just a few months ago.
Jungkook's philanthropic gesture moved many fans and rightfully earned him a special place as an honorary donor.
Reportedly, the name “Jeon Jungkook” now graces the memorial wall of highly-valued donors at the Seoul National University Children's Hospital.
Jungkook's Japanese fanbase (@JungkookJapan_), will also have their name etched onto the hospital's walls in recognition of their compassionate contribution.