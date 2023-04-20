South Korean singer Jungkook, of the K-pop group BTS, donated 1 billion won (Dh2.7 million) to Seoul National University Children's Hospital, this week. Fans are appreciating the star’s generosity after the hospital announced the donation.
Some Korean media websites reported that the announcement even inspired BTS fans to go on a donation relay.
According to the South Korean entertainment news website, entertain.naver.com, the Seoul National University Children's Hospital announced on April 18 that Jungkook had donated the money on April 14, to help sick children and their families.
The Children's Hospital provides treatment for children with severe and rare incurable diseases, childhood cancer, and leukaemia from all over the country. It also operates an integrated care centre to help the children and their families.
The hospital said that Jungkook's donation will be used for the treatment of children from low-income families and the integrated care centre project.
This care centre is entirely non-profit and operates at a loss. According to the hospital, it would be impossible for them to continue operating without donations, another South Korean entertainment news website, koreaboo.com reported.
According to both the reports, Jungkook said: "I hope that it will be of some help to children who are suffering, and I support them so that they can smile healthily."
The article also noted that the K-pop star's donation was close to the government budget allotted to public children’s rehabilitation hospitals in the Seoul-Gyeonggi province last year. In 2022, the allotted amount was 1.50 billion Korean won (Dh4 million).