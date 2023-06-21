Popular South Korean actor Park Seo Joon and YouTuber xooos (Kim Soo-yeon) have been making headlines this week, with reports alleging that the two are dating. Today, the actor responded to the rumours during a press conference.

According to news reports, the rumours began with a post on an online community. Apparently, a user posted photos of the two together.

According to multiple reports on Korean entertainment websites, earlier that day, a source had opened up about the relationship, to the South Korean news outlet, JTBC Entertainment News. The insider claimed that the two have gone on dates and share common hobbies and even enjoy sports together.

On June 20, in response to the rumours, Park Seo-joon’s agency Awesome ENT stated: "It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand."

Xooos’s agency WAVY issued a similar statement. "It is difficult to confirm."

Seo-joon who is known for his hit television dramas such as 'Itaewon Class' and 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?' has a huge fan following.

As rumours continued to circulate, fans dug out an old photo of the actor and xooos seen together last year in London. The two were seen posing together for the photo in a bigger group of people.

On June 21, during a press conference promoting his upcoming movie 'Concrete Utopia', the actor briefly commented on the dating rumors.

"I am currently busy filming a new project, so I received word of the news a little late. I realised that I am receiving much attention from the public.

"While I'm grateful for the attention of the public, I do feel discomfort about revealing my private life. I'm afraid it is difficult for me to comment on this matter, which involves my private life. Please direct your attention to 'Concrete Utopia'."

Who is xooos?

Born in 1994, xooos is a singer and YouTuber with over 1.5 million subscribers. She made her acting debut with the 2015 drama ‘The Producers’. Her music covers have garnered millions of views. She made her solo debut on January 3, 2017, with the digital single 'Rainbow'.

Park Seo-joon's upcoming projects