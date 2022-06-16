Hollywood actress Zendaya has no time for internet pranks, following a viral joke about her being pregnant.
“See now, this is why I stay off Twitter,” she wrote on her Instagram, seemingly in response to the trend that first went viral on TikTok. “Just making stuff up for no reason weekly.”
The TikTok video features a fake ultrasound made to look like Zendaya, 25, posted it on her Instagram. The actress is currently dating her ‘Spider Man: Homecoming’ co-star Tom Holland, 26.
“Anyway back to filming...Challengers,” the ‘Euphoria’ actress added in her Stories, referencing her upcoming romantic sports drama film directed by Luca Guadagnino. The movie is about a famed tennis player who is on a losing streak, when his wife and coach signs him up for a Challenger event; turns out he’ll compete against her former lover. ‘Challengers’ also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.
Holland has made no mention of the trend, but in the past he has talked about wanting to take a break from acting to “focus on starting a family”.
He told People magazine in 2021: “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world... I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me.”
Zendaya and Holland’s relationship has been a constant fixture on social media, with many being endeared by their wholesome love story.
On June 1, Zendaya posted a picture with Holland to celebrate his 26th birthday.
“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest,” she wrote in the caption.